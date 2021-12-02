After 31 Years, Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Dream Project’ Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant to be Reopened on Dec 7 by PM Modi

Thirty-one years since its shutdown, Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7 as a major gift to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf.

PM Modi will also unveil AIIMS Gorakhpur (the second in Uttar Pradesh), and nine modern labs at the Regional Medical Research Centre in BRD Hospital of Gorakhpur. This is expected to be a major medical lifeline of this region, which for many years, was plagued by encephalitis among children.

The highlight of the PM’s visit will be an aerial survey of the fertilizer plant and the inauguration of the same — a project that has been a mission of CM Adityanath and he has been fighting for its revival since 1998 when he first became the Gorakhpur MP. Around Rs 8,000 crore have been spent on reviving this plant.

According to sources, this was a “dream project" of the CM and there had been no Parliament session since 1998 when Adityanath had not raised about the revival of the plant, which was shut after an accident in 1990. “Earlier governments did not heed Yogi’s pleas. His struggle finally bore fruit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a foundation stone for the project’s revival in 2016," a state government official said.

Officials said the project has been fast-tracked since Yogi Adityanath became the CM in 2017, and the work did not slow down even during the pandemic. Officials said the plant will help supply neem-coated urea to the entire region as it will have a daily production capacity of 3,850 metric tonnes and yearly output of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, will reduce India’s dependence on imports of urea and create over 10,000 jobs.

“Around 30% of youths employed here are from Purvanchal region and many of them are women. The country may even be able to supply urea to Nepal from this plant. The pricing tower in this plant is the world’s highest at 149.5 metres," an official said.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya and his predecessor Sadananda Gowda have also praised CM Yogi Adityanath’s contribution to the revival of this project while conducting review visits in Gorakhpur.

