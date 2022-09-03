After 37 Arrested with 'Jihadi' Links in Assam, Vigilance Beefed Up in North Eastern States Bordering Bangladesh

Following the arrest of 37 alleged ‘Jihadis’ over the course of one month in Assam, forces have now stepped up vigilance in the North Eastern states that share a border with Bangladesh. Concerns have been raised over the suspects’ alleged links with the terror outfit - Al-Qaeda. Some of the suspects also allegedly have links to Ansarullah Bangla Team – a Bangla Islamic Jihadi organisation.

Police and intelligence officials in both Silchar and Meghalaya have said there would be strict surveillance has been intensified to monitor alleged ‘Jihadi’ activities. Officials further said intelligence inputs are being shared between various security agencies so as to take further action when needed.

Meghalaya Director-General of Police LR Bishnoi said, “After receiving inputs about alleged jihadi activities in Assam, directions have been given to all the police stations and outposts particularly in those areas having borders with Bangladesh to keep a close watch on the bordering villages," adding that “Intelligence forces and police are alert across regions."

Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in Agartala and the people in the bordering areas have also been alerted to keep a close watch in their respective areas.

Out of the total 37 alleged Jihadis who were arrested, three were recently arrested in Tripura for their links with the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). They have now been taken to Assam as part of the investigation against the jihadi group. Intelligence officials also found links between these three alleged Jihadis and the four arrested in Bhopal in April for their affiliation to the JMB.

Top central and Tripura intelligence officials interrogated Imran 25-year-old Hussain - an Imam, 32-year-old Abul Kashem - a teacher and Hamid Ali - a farmer who were arrested from Jatrapur - a village in Sepahijala district of Tripura along India-Bangladesh border.

They were all booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Probe Agencies filed a charge-sheet against eight of the 37 arrested in Assam for their alleged links with fundamentalist organisations.

Four of the northeastern states - Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) all share an 1,880-km border with Bangladesh. Most of these borders are unfenced and the riverine borders have also made it easy for illegal movement of people from Bangladesh to Northeastern States.

