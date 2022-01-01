After 80 Crimes in 16 years, it’s Arrest No 17 for Bengaluru Burglar ‘Escape Karthik’

A burglar, notorious for escaping from prison and police custody several times in Bengaluru, has been held one more time, police said on Saturday. This was Karthik Kumar alias Escape Karthik’s 17th arrest.

Kumar, 32, is said to have committed more than 80 burglaries, is a resident of Kalyan Nagar.

He earned the title of ‘Escape’ Karthik, when the Bengaluru police recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh from his possession during his last arrest.

He had taken to burglaries in 2005 when he was 16 years old, the police said, adding that he has committed at least 80 crimes so far.

“He is involved in at least 80 theft cases. These cases have been reported from many parts of Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He first committed crime at the age of 16 in 2005, when he stole ornaments from a house. He used to come out on bail and again commit burglary. In 2008, he managed to escape from Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons in a food van. He was caught again after 45 days," a police official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

In 2010, he had escaped from police custody when he was taken for a spot mahazar (recreation of the crime scene).

The police said that Kumar’s reflexes are good and he is good at running, jumping and climbing which helped him commit the crimes.

“However, he was caught by the public in Mysuru while stealing from a house around two years ago and was thrashed severely. His hand got injured in the incident. Later, his girlfriend’s brother stabbed his leg and he can no longer run like before. But we still deploy young and additional personnel when he is taken for a mahazar or to the court to prevent him from escaping," the report quoted a police official as saying.

