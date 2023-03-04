Home » News » India » After 97 Days, Over 300 Daily Covid-19 Cases Reported; Total Infections Rises to 2,686

After 97 Days, Over 300 Daily Covid-19 Cases Reported; Total Infections Rises to 2,686

The country saw a single-day rise of 334 new cases, while the death toll rose to 5,30,775 with three latest fatalities — two reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours and one reconciled by Kerala

PTI

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 12:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. (Photo: Reuters)
India logged more than 300 fresh coronavirus cases after 97 days, while the active cases increased to 2,686, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The country saw a single-day rise of 334 new cases, while the death toll rose to 5,30,775 with three latest fatalities — two reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,87,496).

The active cases now comprise 0.00 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,035, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  According to the ministry, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 04, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated: March 04, 2023, 12:30 IST
