'After a Wait of 36 Years...': Meghalaya CM Inaugurates 'Vivanta', State's 1st Five Star Hotel

After a wait of 36 years, Meghalaya gets its first five-star category hotel. Chief Conrad Sangma on Friday inaugurated the Vivanta Hotel and emphasized on how important it is for the tourists arriving in the state.

Speaking to the media, CM Sangma said, “The Vivanta Meghalaya is another example of the determination to not give up and continue doing things even when faced with a number of challenges and this hotel can be a story of the state of perseverance, commitment and dedication."

“The state faces a shortage of high-quality rooms and [now] the presence of five-star hotels in Shillong would allow the government to attract high-end tourists, host national and international music and sports events, and other seminars and conferences," he added.

CM Sanga further said, “We don’t need one lakh tourist who spends on rupee per person, we need one tourist who spends one lakh. But for that we must to provide them something unique that they will remember. The best of the services must be provided."

The chief minister urged that to give the tourists the best, local food and the crafts of Meghalaya must be used by these hotels. He said self-help groups that are working continuously on different local food experiments must be tied up with the hotels to give them something worthy of remembrance.

Speaking on the occasion Sangma also focussed on bringing in tourists from Bangladesh as it is the nearest international neighbour. He said flight connectivity and other criteria will have to be worked out so it will take some time.

The chief minister also talked about how Northeast being a tourism hub, all the states should come together and promote northeast as tourist destination and not just as Meghalaya. He said the talks between the chief ministers of the NE states must be to made frequently for that.

