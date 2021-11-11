After Aryan Khan Case Row, IPS officer Satya Narayan Pradhan Get Full-Time Role As NCB Director-General

Satya Narayan Pradhan, Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the full-time Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on deputation till August 31, 2024, or until further orders. Previously, despite being the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pradhan was also holding the additional charge of NCB Chief and took over as the NCB Director-General after Rakesh Asthana became the Delhi Police Commissioner, according to an ANI report.

He is a 1988 batch IPS officer. “As 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Atul Karwal was on Tuesday appointed as NDRF Director-General, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in a late Wednesday order appointed Mr Pradhan as Director-General of NCB on a full-time basis," states the report.

The MHA also requested to relieve Pradhan from his charges of NDRF Director-General immediately so that he can join NCB as the director-general full time.

Pradhan’s full-time appointment comes at a time when the NCB has been caught in the eye of a political storm after a drug bust conducted by them on October 2, which led to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan.

