After Bilawal's Remark on Modi, Another Pak Leader Threatens India With Nuclear War If Need Arises

After Islamabad’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari resorted to a personal attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan People Party leader Shazia Marri has come out and threated the country with a nuclear attack if “the need arises."

Speaking at a press conference held in support of Bhutto, Marri said that India should remember that its neighbor is armed with nuclear weapons. “India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises," she said, ANI reported.

Pakistan wasn’t given a nuclear status to remain silent, Marri said, adding that if the Modi government will fight, they will get an answer.

This comes after Bhutto’s remarks against the prime minister sparked a national outrage in the country with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) holding protests in various cities.

Bhutto’s statement came following India’s External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York.

From the official side, India launched a no-holds-barred attack and strongly condemned Zardari’s “uncivilized" outburst. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this was a “new low" even for Pakistan.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Pakistan foreign minister’s “frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country that has made terrorism a part of its “state policy".

“Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like (Zakiur Rehman) Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities," Bagchi said.

“As recent conferences and events have demonstrated, counter-terrorism remains high on the global agenda. Pakistan’s indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner. Pakistan Foreign Minister’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies," the MEA said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers held protests in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Jalna among other areas.

In Mumbai, BJP workers shouted slogans against Pakistan and waved banners in all six Lok Sabha constituencies. “Pakistan lacks the stature to comment on India and its leaders," Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani of BJP said.

