Home / News / India /

After BJP Protest, Tamil Nadu Allows Temples to Open on Weekends

After BJP Protest, Tamil Nadu Allows Temples to Open on Weekends

After BJP Protest, Tamil Nadu Allows Temples to Open on Weekends
Easing Covid curbs, TN chief minister MK Stalin allows temple to remain open on weekends. (Image: Wikimedia)

The Tamil Nadu government said it is prepared to re-open temples on weekends and a circular from the Central government should be provided which permits huge gatherings.

Advertisement
Poornima Murali| News18.com
Updated: October 14, 2021, 16:44 IST

Easing Covid-19 restrictions in the state, Tamil Nadu has opened temples for worship during weekends on Thursday.

TN Bharatiya Janata Party has been opposing the closure of temples during weekends. BJP chief Annamalai also gave an ultimatum to chief minister MK Stalin over the temple closure. However, after the key meeting, CM Stalin allowed temples to open during weekends.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier said that it would re-open temples on weekends if the BJP could provide a circular from the Central government which permits huge gatherings at one place during this pandemic period.

Last Thursday, the BJP had staged state-wide protests demanding that the state government remove curbs on weekend worship at temples, even as the ruling DMK assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin would take steps to ensure that they are open all through the week, once the threat of the pandemic recedes.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In September, the Tamil Nadu government announced an extension of Covid-19 lockdown till October 31 and said that all places of worship will be closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday. And with the festival season nearing, the ban was also imposed on conducting festivals in public along with restrictions to hold cultural, social and political events in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on
Poornima Murali CNBC-TV18 correspondent

first published: October 14, 2021, 16:14 IST
Share This
Article