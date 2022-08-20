After CBI Raids Manish Sisodia, Delhi LG Orders Immediate Transfer of 12 IAS Officers

On the day CBI officials camped at the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s home for over 14 hours, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena made a late night announcement ordering the immediate transfer of 12 IAS officers.

The official notification said that the Delhi LG has ordered the transfer or posting or assignment of 12 IAS officers naming the officers who have been transferred and their posting.

The twelve officers who have been transferred include Jitendra Narain (AGMUT: 1990), Anil Kumar Singh (AGMUT: 1995), Vivek Pandey (AGMUT: 2003), Shurbir Singh (AGMUT: 2004), Garima Gupta (AGMUT: 2004), Ashish Madhaorao More (AGMUT: 2005), Udit Prakash Rai (AGMUT: 2007), Vijendra Singh Rawat (AGMUT: 2007), Krishan Kumar (AGMUT: 2010), Kalyan Sahay Meena (AGMUT: 2010), Sonal Swaroop (AGMUT: 2012) and Hemant Kumar (AGMUT: 2013).

The dramatic announcement comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 22 locations in the national capital, including the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in new Excise policy case.

In the FIR by the CBI that was accessed by CNN-News18, Sisodia was listed as accused number 1 and said that middlemen facilitated the illegal gratifications. 14 others were named in the FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy. According to the FIR, Liquor trader Sameer Mahendru paid Rs 5 crore to associates of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The CBI also said it recovered what it called incriminating documents or articles, digital records etc. after its searches across Delhi and in Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Bengaluru on Friday.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on his part maintained that he had nothing to hide. “We have cooperated in the probe and will continue to co-operate further. I have not done any corruption. We know that the probe agency CBI is being misused," Sisodia said after the CBI concluded the raids at his residence last night.

