After Agri Laws Rollback, Farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow Today; March to Parliament Next Week

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked all the protesting farmers to participate in kisan mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday, despite Centre’s announcement to withdraw the three farm laws. The farmers’ front has also planned a march to Parliament on November 29, when the houses meet for Winter Session.

The meeting, at Eco Garden in city’s Ashiyana area, will begin around 10 am in presence of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. The demand for the dismissal of the MSP guarantee law, and removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni will be raised at the mahapanchayat. Apart from this, problems of the farmers and issue of inflation will also be discussed.

Tikait had earlier said, “The farmers’ protest will continue. Agricultural law withdrawal was just one issue. Still other issues remain. Cases filed against farmers and farmers who died are important issues. The government will also have to take the responsibility of the death of the farmers and their families will have to provide financial help." The farmer leader added that he will talk about the rights of the crop growers in the Lucknow mahapanchayat.

While expressing happiness over repealing of the agricultural laws, Tikait further said that the farmers will now have to fight for the MSP law. “Without MSP law, the income of farmers will not increase. The farmer should get a fixed price for his produce, the government should also not have any objection to this," he added.

The BKU leader, from his official Twitter handle, gave a call to the farmers to reach the mahapanchayat, and appealed the labourers, farmers, youths to come out in large numbers to participate in the meeting. The farmers’ front has called another meeting on November 27 to review the situation.

