After Clearing 'Twitter Test', Cuttack Train Station Design Gets Green Flag from Railway Minister

The design of the Cuttack train station has been finalised by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after public acceptance of it on social media.

East coast railway general manager Roop Narayan Sunkar on Tuesday inspected the railway station and took stock of various ongoing works.

He also examined the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack railway section with window trailing and reviewed safety-related and traffic facility works.

During the inspection at Cuttack railway station, Sunkar emphasised upon the need and significance of facilities provided to passengers and advised officials to focus on speedy completion of various works, especially passenger-centric amenities.

The railway minister is prioritising the development of railway infrastructure of the region along with various project works going in Odisha and is also monitoring the works regularly with the Cuttack station being one of his focus projects, said officials.

Advertisement

Vaishnaw had uploaded the layout of the Cuttack railway station on Twitter and asked for public opinion on the design, which was inspired by the theme of Cuttack Barabati Fort architecture. About 70 per cent of the votes received were in its favour.

Read all the Latest India News here