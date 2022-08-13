After Delhi, Punjab Govt Makes Face Masks Mandatory in Public Places As Covid-19 Cases Surge

After Delhi, Punjab on Saturday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places in the wake of a sharp rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. The advisory issued by the state home affairs and justice department noted people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially wearing masks. “Further, the number of Covid positive cases, positivity rate and hospitalisation are showing an upward trend," it said.

The wearing of masks shall be ensured in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places for the prevention of the further spread of the virus well-being of every individual, it said.

The advisory was issued to all divisional, deputy commissioners, zonal inspector general of police, commissioners of police and civil surgeons in the state.

Covid-appropriate behaviour like social distancing, respiratory etiquette and no spitting in public places must be followed, it further said. Anyone having symptoms of Covid-19 must get tested and follow the established protocol, it added.

All hospitals, labs, collection centres offering testing for Covid-19 should upload details of tests, including positive and negative results, on COVA Portal of the state government and also intimate the respective district and state Covid-19 cell, it said. It further said those due for the second dose and precautionary dose of Covif-19 vaccine must take them at the earliest.

Delhi on Thursday reiterated the mandatory wearing of masks in public places and announced a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators in view of spurt of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four-wheeler vehicle. Delhi on Friday reported 10 Covid-related deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent

