After Failing to Keep Prohibition Promise, Jagan Govt Reviews Liquor Policy as Opposition Cries Foul

Even as the opposition parties are crying foul on liquor policy and rise in prices, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed its liquor policy. The state government reduced the prices to some extent only to invite wrath from the opposition.

As the opposition leader said that Jagan Reddy promised that he will ban liquor use in the state on coming to power in five years. However, after becoming the CM, Jagan Reddy took a turn that only added to the surprise of the people and the opposition parties. Under the influence of liquor and cheap liquor, poor families are facing livelihood problems.

Earlier, the government hiked the prices of liquor brands from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

On coming to power Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to decide to stop liquor use across the state. It is a daring decision to ban liquor consumption in the state which relies on its sale. It took some measures by cutting the number of liquor shops and raised the charges later on.

The state government initially decided to cut 25 per cent of the liquor shops across the state. Later the government took over some of the liquor shops in the name of violations of MSP on liquor brands by some of the private shops.

Besides appointing some persons to sell liquor in the government-run liquor shops the officials hiked the prices from 50 per cent to 75 per cent. To check the flow of illegal liquor from other states, other brand liquor and cheap liquor the government formed an enforcement department and merged the excise wing into it.

However, the cheap liquor and liquor from other neighbouring states are continuing to flow into the state. Despite strict measures by the government, the flow of such liquor was not stopped due to support by local leaders. This gave a chance to the opposition parties to hit out at the Jagan Government for failing to ban liquor and raising the prices of several brands.

As the liquor is kept flowing reportedly from Telangana, the people in Andhra Pradesh are expressing displeasure that cheap liquor and poor quality brands are being sold at more prices. With the continuous flow of cheap and illicit and illegal liquor is making holes in the state exchequer, the government had to take a call on the price slash. With pressure mounting on the enforcement officials and dwindling income with cheap and poor quality liquor, the Government had to cut the prices by 20 per cent. The Jagan Mohan Reddy led dispensation issued orders to slash by 20 per cent the cost of the liquor across the state.

On one hand, the prices were increased and on the other hand, cheap liquor and liquor from other states kept flowing. This is being opposed by the liquor users and people as the opposition parties are slamming the government for failure policies.

It is a known fact that any government used to rely on liquor business and sale for income and spend funds for several welfare schemes.

The government which reviewed the liquor policy as it brought down the price hike of liquor from 50 to 75 per cent initially had to slash the prices by 20 per cent. This is to check the flow of cheap and illicit liquor and see that the income is not cut down further.

However, the opposition parties are resorting to scathing attacks on the Jagan government as it failed to keep its promise of prohibition. Prohibition is not possible by any government in implementation as it relies on related income to spend for welfare and development programmes. However, the government took some irrelevant steps on liquor policy, functioning of the shops, sale of brands, quality and prices. It took over the private shops against MSP violations and floated its own shops and now reduced the prices by 20 per cent after hiking the same to 75 per cent from 50 per cent.

The liquor policy is being questioned by the opposition parties and the consumers as well. The liquor consumers in the state are not happy with the prices and liquor being made available which are 10 per cent more compared to Telangana or other states.

The opposition parties are alleging that the state economic condition is getting poorer with inept policies and hasty decisions by the government. The government failed to stop illegal and illicit liquor and sought to know how prohibition is possible by slashing the prices of the liquor without proper steps. They suggest strengthening the enforcement department, checking illegal and cheap liquor and maintaining quality besides prices.

