After Former Aide of KCR's Daughter, Ex-SAD MLA's Son Arrested in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra, who is said to be the son of former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Former MLA Deepak Malhotra’s son Gautam, linked to the Oasis group of Punjab, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He will be produced before a Delhi court where the ED will seek his custody. Malhotra is linked to liquor business in Punjab and some other other regions, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

A day ago, the former chartered accountant (CA) of K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was arrested in the case.

During the probe in the excise policy scam, the central agencies had allegedly identified a south group. Hyderabad-based CA Butchibabu Gorantla is said to be the man who represented this group.

It is also alleged that there are several other persons, including Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, Magunta Reddy, who are part of this south group.

The excise policy 2021-22 was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi LG later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities.

The ED’s money laundering stems from the CBI FIR. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of seven people, including Malhotra.

The CBI arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant (CA), understood to be the auditor of BRS MLC K Kavitha, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

