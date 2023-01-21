After Glorious 46-Year Run & 40,000 Hours of Flying, Navy's 'Sea Dragon' Ilyushin 38 to Bid Adieu on R-Day

After flying for more than 40,000 hours during a glorious 46-year service, Ilyushin 38 — the oldest Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance squadron — will mark its debut as well as farewell at this year’s Republic Day Parade.

“Ilyushin 38 Sea Dragon aircraft, which is part of Indian Naval Air Squadron 315 based at Goa, proudly known as Winged Stallions, is the oldest Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance squadron of the Indian Navy," a navy official told News18.

The official said it was commissioned in 1977 and has rendered yeoman service to the nation for the last 46 years. The IL 38 SD is an extremely potent anti-submarine warfare aircraft with combat-capability encompassing both surface and sub-surface weapons.

“This legendary warhorse has galloped and left its mark over the complete Indian Ocean Region flying over 40,000 hours and continues to do so. The IL 38 SD is capable of firing anti-ship missiles; torpedo and SAHAYAK air droppable containers hundreds of miles into sea to warships in distress," the official added.

Retired Captain DK Sharma, while speaking to News18, said the Sea Dragon was the backbone of Maritime but not easy to maintain.

“It was not very easy to maintain these aircraft. It was a huge challenge for the Indian Navy. The temperature of Russia was very low compared to that in India but we managed. Maintaining the performance of the sensors, gadgets etc used to be a big challenge," he said.

However, everything changed after a mid-air collision between two IL 38 in Goa in 2002. Before that, the aircraft had an accident-free run. Four experienced pilots were among the 17 killed in the accident and the Navy lost its two aircraft.

Navy’s R-Day plans

This year, a naval contingent of 144 young sailors will be led by a woman officer — Lieutenant Commander Disha Amrith. The world-renowned brass band of the Navy comprising 80 musicians and led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician Second Class, will add to the celebrations.

This year, the Navy has picked the theme ‘Nari Shakti’ for its tableau which is in pursuance of the Navy Week theme of ‘Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof’.

The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key indigenously designed and built inductions under mission `AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ apart from laying emphasis on ‘Nari Shakti’ in the force.

The forward part of the tableau (on the tractor) will showcase woman aircrew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead), highlighting all-women crew of a surveillance sortie undertaken last year on August 2022. Videos of unveiling of the new Naval ensign and new Navy song “Hum Tayyar Hain" will be streamed on LED screens.​

