After Heavy Downpour, Temperature in Northwest India Likely to Drop By 4-6 Degrees Celsius, Predicts IMD

Following an intense spell of rains that lashed Delhi and adjoining states, the minimum temperatures over northwest India, particularly Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, are likely to drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Saturday.

The weather body also stated that intense rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy shower is also likely over Western Himalayan region during next 48 hours and over plains of northwest India during next 24 hours. Along with northern India, intense thunderstorm activity will continue over Central India from January 8 to 12 and over Eastern India from January 10 to 13.

IMD tweeted, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida) during the next 2 hours (updated at 3:35 am)."

“A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood with a trough (line of low pressure) aloft. The induced cyclonic circulation is lying over east Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. There is high moisture incursion from Arabian Sea over northwest and adjoining central India, which is likely to continue during next two days. The confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is likely over central India during next three-four days," the IMD said in its evening forecast bulletin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improves to the ‘Satisfactory’ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 90, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

