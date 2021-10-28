After Himachal, Panic in Karnataka as 32 Students Test Positive For Covid-19 at Residential School

Thirty-two students — 10 girls and 22 boys – from Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They are students of classes 9 to 12 and of the total 32, 10 students are symptomatic, NDTV reported. A staff member of the school has also tested positive and remains symptomatic.

The school’s Principal, Pankajashan, said that all students are being treated at the district hospital. “Their condition is improving; there is nothing to worry about. The entire campus has been sanitised and other precautionary measures are being taken. The interaction between students and teachers is going on though it has affected the smooth functioning of the school," he was quoted as saying in the report.

All 270 of the total students in the school have now been made to undergo the covid test.

In Himachal, over 550 students have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last one month, a state health official told News 18.

As many as 556 students of various government and private schools have tested positive from September 27 to October 25, he added. The highest, 196 students, were found positive for Covid in Hamirpur district, followed by 173 in Kangra, 104 in Una, 26 in Mandi, 22 in Shimla, 14 in Kinnaur, eight in Kullu, seven in Bilaspur, four in Solan and one each in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts, he added.

Of 196 students in Hamirpur district, 35 students of Navodaya Vidyalaya at Doongri were found Covid-positive on October 8, while 15 and 12 students of the Government Senior Secondary School in Bara were tested positive for the viral disease on October 23 and 24 respectively.

As many as 250 of the total 556 students are still suffering from the coronavirus infection while 305 students have recovered from it, he added. There are a total of 1,415 active Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh as of Monday afternoon. So, over one-sixth of the total active cases in the hill state are those of students.

