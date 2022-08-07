After Indian Woman's Alleged Suicide in US, FIR Registered in UP; Embassy Promises Support as Parent Narrates Torture

A 30-year-old Indian-origin woman in the US allegedly died by suicide after suffering years of alleged domestic abuse by her husband. Mandeep Kaur, 30, allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted a video online in which she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu.

Moments before her death, Kaur had released a video where she narrates the details of the torture she faced during her 8-year-long marriage. “It’s been eight years. I cannot take daily beatings now… Papa, please forgive me. I am going to die," she said in the video.

The video led to a massive outrage on social media. Kaur leaves behind two young daughters aged 4 and 6 years. In the video posted online, Kaur, seen crying and distressed, says she cannot take the abuse anymore and also talks about taking her own life.

Advertisement

Here are the latest updates in the story:

Mandeep Kaur moved to New York after her marriage but was allegedly abused by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu for not bearing a son and over dowry. The Indian Embassy in New York expressed grief over Kaur’s death and said it was in touch with the US authorities at all levels and will render all kinds of assistance required. Mandeep Kaur ‘s sister Kuldeep Kaur said her sister was married in February 2015. After the couple went to New York, the husband started torturing her. The sister claimed that the husband wanted a son and Rs 50 lakh in dowry. Mandeep was found hanging by the fan of the house in New York where she lived. The father of Mandeep Kaur said that her husband had been torturing her for years, demanding a son. But Kaur said she won’t leave her husband as she couldn’t raise her two daughters, the father claimed. In one of the unverified videos that is widely shared on social media, her husband can be seen beating her while the two daughters are crying in the background. Kaur belonged to Taharpur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, while her husband, Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu, is also from Bijnor. The victim’s father, Jaspal Singh, has filed a case of suicide abetment against the husband at Najibabad Police Station in Bijnor, also naming his parents, who live in a nearby village. The suicide has prompted “the Kaur movement", with people on social media participating to get justice for the Indian-origin woman. Kaur is survived by two daughters, aged four and six. The New York Police department is probing the case while the family is trying to bring the body back to India.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here