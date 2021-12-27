After Killing Youth in Cuttack, Man Got Injured Due to Kite String Accidents

A day after a youth died due to a kite string cut in Cuttack, another incident came out in Puri. A motorcyclist in Puri suffered severe injuries after his neck got entangled in a kite string on Monday.

The victim, identified as Bhanjabihari Patra of Kundhaibenta Sahi, is undergoing treatment at Puri district headquarters hospital. Meanwhile, the Cuttack police have arrested an illegal string trader from Pirabazar of Cuttack. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation and the Police started a special drive and conducted raids at different places in the city.

According to sources, Patra was speeding to Badadanda to fetch medicine for his ailing son when a kite string dangling at Malijaga near Medical Square got entangled around his neck, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital by another biker with the help of a policeman. He was admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital. The district administration has directed the muncipal authority to look into the matter.

Puri Collector Samrath Verma said, “We have appealed to district police the Municipal authority to increase enforcement activities on this incident."

“It is a heartbreaking incident. We appealed to the district administration to take action strictly and should ban illegal selling of kite string," said city dweller Bharat Das.

The police have conducted raids at Jagatpur, Purighat and Mangalabag areas and seized a huge consignment of kite strings. The police have detained seven persons allegedly selling banned strings in the city. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation also started a special drive against the illegal selling of kite string.

Prateek Singh, DCP, Cuttack said, “We have started a special drive against manufacturers and illegal selling of kite strings in the city. Stringent action will be taken against traders engaged in manufacturing and selling manja."

Amarendra Panda, ACP, Zone-1 said, “An FIR has registered in Jagatpur Police station under rash and negligence act. A trader of the Pira Bazar area has also been detained for interrogation."

A biker died after a kite string reportedly hanging on the road slit his throat at Pirbazaar of Cuttack on Sunday.

