After Last Week’s Heavy Snowfall, Kashmir’s Valley of Milk Reopens to Tourists

Ten days after the heavy snowfall led to its closure, Doodhpathri in Budgam district of Central Kashmir – the Valley of Milk – has been opened for tourists.

A tourist from Karnataka said, “I am delighted to see these beautiful sights here. I have come to Kashmir for the first time. Kashmir is truly a paradise on earth."

Some tourists even compared Doodhpathri to Switzerland.

“I want to send a message to the people of the country that if you want to go to Switzerland, come to Doodhpathri to fulfil your dreams," said Harsha Verma, a make-up artist from Chennai.

Doodhpathri is 40km from Srinagar and 25km from Srinagar Airport.

Last week, the Kashmir valley witnessed heavy snowfall, and many remote areas were cut off. The Valley of Milk saw a 4-ft thick snow cover, after which the road leading to it was closed.

