After Long Wait, Light at End of 2 Key Rs 6,000-Crore J&K Tunnel Projects as Govt Invites Global Tenders

Over a decade after they were conceived to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar through an alternative highway and, importantly, aid military movement, the government has finally invited global tenders for two key tunnel projects in Jammu and Kashmir that will cost nearly Rs 6,000 crore.

News18 has accessed the international bids invited on August 1 for the Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel of 10.3 km and Sudhmahadev–Dranga Twin Tube Tunnel of about 8 km, the costs of which are expected to be Rs 3,253 crore and Rs 2,598 crore respectively. The completion deadline fixed for the former is five years, and for the latter, it is four years. Approach roads of 38 km for the first tunnel and five km for the second tunnel will be built.

They will come up on NH 244, an alternative route to connect the Srinagar and border areas in J&K with an all-weather strategic road to ease the traffic volume on Jammu-Srinagar Highway via the Jawahar Tunnel. These tunnel projects were proposed over a decade ago. The NH 244 from Chenani to Khanabal in J&K, of 274 km, is a strategic project.

Key projects

These tunnels will help the proposed NH 244 to be an all-weather road. News18 has learnt that the Directorate General of Military Operation on January 11 last year in a letter to the government had requested for development of NH 244 on priority to enable smooth movement of military traffic.

The National Disaster Management Authority in 2020 had also requested that the highway should be completed on fast-track mode including all tunnels on this road in the next three years. However, it has taken two years for the tenders to be invited now with a deadline of 2027.

Previous tunnel projects in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir to the nation on April 2, 2017. It is India’s longest 9 km bi-directional highway tunnel, between Udhampur and Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, reducing the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by 2 hours, bypassing about 41 km of road length, and ensuring all-weather passage. The tunnel has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 3,720 crore.

The 14.2-km-long Zojila Tunnel is under construction on the Srinagar-Leh section of the NH 1 between Baltal and Minamarg, which will be Asia’s longest road tunnel worth Rs 6,809 crore and will reduce travel time by two hours. The foundation of this ambitious project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2018.​

Work is also in progress on a tunnel near Z-Morh, 20 km away from the Zojila Pass, on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway. Being built at a cost of Rs 2,716.90 crore, the 6.5-km-long tunnel will connect Gagangir directly to Sonamarg.

All these tunnel projects are strategically important for the movement of forces in J&K.

