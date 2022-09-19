After MP, Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha to House Two Cheetahs Within Six Months

While eight cheetahs have been translocated from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha capital may also house cheetahs soon. As per information, an MoU may be signed between Nandankanan Zoological Park and Dubai Safari Park to bring the cheetahs to the zoo under the animal exchange program. The zoo authority is planning to bring two cheetahs within six months.

The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) is also planning to get five white lions from abroad.

After the proposal is approved by the Central Zoo Authority and the Foreign Zoo Authority, the two cheetahs will come. Deputy Director of Nandankana Sanjit Kumar said, “It will generally take around six months to clear all the files and it will be implemented very soon."

It is difficult to keep the most powerful and fast-moving cheetah in an enclosure. The most important thing is if the environment is favuorable, breeding will be successful here.

“There should be special attention to environment, temperature, and food. If they breed in this environment the mission will be a success," said Former PCCF Bijay Ketan Pattnaik.

The zoo plans to bring a male and female cheetah, African white lions, and chimpanzees in exchange for Manipur brow-antlered deer, and hippopotamuses blackbucks, from Dubai.

