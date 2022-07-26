After Mumbai, Now Howrah Local Gets TV Inside Coaches; Next is Sealdah

The first local train with televisions fitted inside the coaches in East India ran from West Bengal’s Howrah to Bandel on Monday.

The arrangement has been made on 70:30 screen sharing basis for a period of five years. A total of 6,000 LED TVs will be fitted in all 50 EMU rakes over the entire Howrah Division.

The EMU rakes have been fitted with four (4) 27 inch LED TV by the licensee displaying Railway information, as well as, commercial advertisements.

This innovative venture will fetch non-fare revenue to the tune of Rs 50 lakh per annum and the total revenue will be Rs 2.65 crore in next five years. It will improve the aesthetics of the EMU rakes while enhancing travel experience of the passengers through entertainment content.

Advertisement

Apart from commercial advertisements, various Railway related information of immense importance will be catered on a routine basis in these LED TVs for the benefit of passengers. The basic objective is to keep the passengers well informed about the progress of the Railways and development in different spheres of activities.

“Train infotainment is a new chapter for daily passengers in West Bengal. Very soon sealdah Division will also start this," CPRO Eastern Railway Ekalabya Chakrabarty said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here