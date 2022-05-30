After NCB's Clean Chit to Aryan Khan, Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Wants Fresh Probe in Rhea Chakraborty's Case

Senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who represented superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs on cruise case, has sought a fresh probe into all three cases registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) involving Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The move comes after the NCB gave clean chit to Aryan Khan on Friday in drugs on cruise case from last year. The NCB SIT found “grave irregularities" and gaps in the probe, the officials said, adding the agency’s first team that arrested Aryan did not follow rules like mandatory medical test of accused, video recording of the raids and corroborate evidence for WhatsApp chats.

Maneshinde has sought similar enquiry into Rhea Chakraborty’s drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“I demanded on social media that there should be an enquiry in Rhea’s case, and NCB can form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigate this case, too. SN Pradhan, DG, NCB, said just a day before that WhatsApp chats are not admissible in the court. No drugs were found on her. No tests were done. Why should she suffer?" he said, according to Times of India.

“Her case was also handled by a set of officers who were part of Aryan’s case, too. I am requesting the central government authorities and the PMO for this," he added. He also sought enquiry into all such cases handled by the NCB officials.

Rhea Chakraborty had spent days in jail and was subjected to media trials after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020.

Rajput’s death had led to a series of inquiries, including ones conducted by the CBI and an NCB probe into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Chakraborty’s name had got dragged in the cases due to her relation with Rajput.

Maneshinde, who also represented Chakraborty in the case said, “For the last three years, the NCB has troubled a lot of people and action is needed against these officials. There were just WhatsApp chats and no test was done."

The NCB had arrested Chakraborty in September 2020 and she was sent to Mumbai’s Byculla women’s jail where she had spent more than a month before being released on bail.

The probe agency, in its chargesheet, had alleged that said she used to buy and finance narcotic substances for Sushant Singh Rajput.

