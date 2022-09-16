After Noida & Lucknow, Varanasi Civic Body Issues Advisory for Pet Parents Amid Spur in Dog Attacks

Amid a spur in cases of dogs attacking people across India, the Animal Department of Varanasi Municipal Corporation has issued advisory urging pet parents to avoid rearing canines of hunting breeds at home. As per the advisory over 100 dogs of “dangerous" breeds are being raised as pets in homes across Varanasi.

According to official statistics, there are about 398 pet dogs registered in the Varanasi Municipal Corporation area. Among these, 118 dogs are of breeds categorised as “dangerous". These include- 100 German Shepherds, 13 Rottweilers, four Great Danes and one Husky.

Appeal Not To Keep ‘Dangerous’ Breeds As Pets

Dr Ajay Singh, Veterinary Officer of Varanasi Municipal Corporation urged pet parents not to keep ‘dangerous’ breeds of dogs in their homes. In case such dogs are being kept as pets, it is advised to take them outside every day, and give them plenty of food, instead of keeping them tied at a fixed place so that they do not attack anyone.

Keeping dogs tied can be dreadful

Dr Singh said that if pet owners keep their dogs tied up in one or two rooms and do not make them familiar with the external environment, then even dogs of ordinary breeds can become dangerous and attack people, including their owners.

Instances of Dog Attacks

Recently, an 82-year-old woman was mauled by her pet dog, a pit bull in Lucknow. In another case, the owner of a labrador was arrested by Noida police after the animal allegedly bit a 10-year-old boy in a residential complex in Sector 56. Last week, Ghaziabad police booked the owner of a Beagle after a nine-year-old boy was bitten inside a lift.

