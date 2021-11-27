Omicron Scare in Bengaluru Prompts Fresh Curbs in Mumbai; BMC to Issue Strict Rules For Airport

Amid rising fears of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus globally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held a meeting in which they decided that they will issue fresh guidelines for airport authorities.

The Maharashtra government is set to reissue safety guidelines regarding Covid-19, on the basis of which the civic body will revise its guidelines too. Some restrictions may be imposed soon and an order will be issued.

The BMC said passengers arriving from 12 high-risk countries will undergo strict surveillance at the Mumbai international airport, including mandatory testing and quarantine. There will be no restrictions on public movement or public transport, said BMC sources.

There was panic over the omicron variant being detected in India with news of two Indian nationals, returning from South Africa to Bengaluru, testing Covid positive. The omicron variant is said to have emerged in South Africa. However, it was found that the passengers tested positive for the delta variant of the novel coronavirus on November on 11 and 20, respectively.

Authorities said 584 persons had come to Bengaluru from 10 high-risk nations. Of them, two who returned from South Africa (Indian nationals) tested Covid positive. “We sent it for sequencing and came to know that it’s the delta variant," said Bengaluru rural DC, adding that samples had been sent for further investigation.

