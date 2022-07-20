After PM Modi’s Job Push, Nearly 10 Lakh Vacancies in Central Govt, Parliament Told

There are nearly a million vacancies in central ministries and departments, the government told Parliament on Wednesday, a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for a million jobs to be given in the central government in mission mode for the next 18 months.

The government’s written reply before Parliament said against 40.35 lakh sanctioned positions as on March 1, 2021, only 30.55 lakh employees were in place in the central government ministries and departments, implying a vacancy to the tune of nearly 9.8 lakh employees.

The government also furnished the figures from 2016 when there were 36.3 lakh sanctioned posts while 32.2 lakh government employees were in position as on March 1, 2016. This shows that while sanctioned posts have gone up by nearly 11% in the government in last five years, the number of employees in place have instead gone down by over 5%.

Advertisement

PM Modi had on June 14 announced that 10 lakh people will be given jobs in the central government in the next 18 months. The announcement came at a time when the Opposition has been raising the issue of unemployment in the country. “PM reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO tweeted.

According to the latest government data given to Parliament on Wednesday, there are 2.94 lakh vacancies in the Ministry of Railways, 2.64 lakh vacancies in the defence (civilian) department, 1.4 lakh vacancies in the home ministry, around 90,000 vacancies in the Department of Posts and nearly 80,000 vacancies in the Department of Revenue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.