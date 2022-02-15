After Protesting Outside MK Stalin's House, ABVP Plans Nationwide Stir in Lavanya Suicide Case

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to launch a nationwide campaign to seek justice for Lavanya, the girl student from Tamil Nadu who allegedly committed suicide over pressure to convert to Christianity from her school staff.

Prafulla Akant, ABVP National Joint Organising Secretary told News18, “The ABVP will conduct programmes and reach out to students in campuses across the country to make them aware of this anti-democratic move (of forced conversion in a secular state)." Akant alleged that the government of Tamil Nadu was “shielding the accused".

Lavanaya, a student from Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu, allegedly died by suicide, and blamed her school for pressuring her to convert to Christianity in a purported video clip, which was shot a few hours before her death.

It has also come to light that a DMK MLA felicitated the accused on her release from the prison on bail. “Surprisingly, the accused has not challenged the high court’s decision on the CBI inquiry into the case but the DMK-led state government is doing so in the Supreme Court," said Akant.

As part of the attempt to garner support from the student community, the ABVP will conduct mass contact across campuses in the country. “We will continue with the protest till Lavanya gets justice," he added.

The ABVP leader pointed out that in the wake of the alleged “murder", the issue of conversion needs to be brought to the light.

“Lavanya was under pressure to convert and atrocities were being committed on her for the past two years. Her video is also recorded," he added.

ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi and her colleagues were detained for protesting outside Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin’s house on Monday without prior permission. They have been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, according to ABVP sources.

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP president, had tweeted, “@ABVPSouthTN cadres led by Selvi Nidhi Tripathi, Shri L. Muthuramalingam, Shri Hari Krishna led a protest outside the residence of Hon CM of TN Thiru Stalin avl seeking #JusticeForLavanya. One has to admire their tenacity & spirit in fighting for the innocent soul Lavanya!"

