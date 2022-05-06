After Respite from Rain, Delhi to See Heatwave Conditions Again Next Week; North India to See Rising Mercury

After receiving rain and hailstorm on Wednesday, Delhi’s temperature dropped below the average giving relief to residents. The maximum temperature settled two notches below the average at 37 degrees Celsius.

However, the respite from the heat is temporary as India Meteorological Department officials said that the heatwave is expected in the city next week.

According to the met department, the mercury will rise to 39-40°C by Friday and 41-42°C by Saturday. The gradual surge is expected to continue till next week, with heatwave conditions returning to Delhi from Monday onwards.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches. The weather office said that in a span of 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the Safdarjung observatory — Delhi’s base station — recorded 1.4 mm rainfall.

“By Monday, the maximum temperature across Delhi will reach 43 to 45°C, and by Wednesday, it will reach 44 to 46°C," an IMD official told Hindustan Times.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second-hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the heatwave conditions are likely to occur in pockets over north Maharashtra on May 5, Rajasthan from May 7 to 9; south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on May 8 and 9, IMD said in a statement.

Hot, dry weather in J&K

The weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological department on Friday forecasted hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours.

The MeT department statement said, “Mainly hot and dry weather is most likely in J&K. “Same weather is likely to continue for the next 5 days.

However, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorms may occur in some pockets, mainly towards late afternoon. “There is no forecast of any major rain spell for the next 10 days."

Srinagar had 11.2, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

