A day after a huge controversy over a Zomato advertisement starring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has called for police action. Prima facie, the advertisement being circulated on social media seems morphed, Mishra was quoted as saying by PTI.

“I have told Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police to look into the reality of the video and report to me so that action can be initiated against the guilty," Mishra said.

The State Home Minister’s decision to as cops to look into the matter comes after priests of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain objected to the online food delivery firm’s advertisement in which Hrithik Roshan says when he felt like having a “thali" when in Ujjain, he ordered it from “Mahakal".

Advertisement

Two priests of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple had on Saturday called for a withdrawal of the advertisement, alleging that the ad offends Hindu sentiments and urged Zomato to issue and apology. “Devotees are served Prasad on a thali and the advertisement hurts the feelings of Hindus," the priests claimed.

The priests also said they approached the Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, who also happens to be the chairman of the Mahakal temple trust, seeking action against the company so that no one mocks the Hindu religion. Reacting to the complaint, Collector Singh on Saturday termed the advertisement “misleading" adding that Prasad is always offered by the temple free of cost and is not sold.

Soon after the ad made headlines, # Boycott Zomato began trending on Twitter with people posting screenshots of deleting the Zomato App.

The famous Mahakaleshwar or Mahakal temple in Ujjain is dedicated to Lord Shiva and boasts as one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ in the country, attracting a large number of devotees through the year.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here