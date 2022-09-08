After Tawang, Infra Buildup Gathers Pace in Eastern Arunachal as Army Puts Full Focus on LAC

The Army is reorienting itself to increasingly pull out of counterinsurgency (CI) roles in the Northeast so that it can put its entire focus on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China—as part of which there is now an emphasis on building and strengthening infrastructure across eastern Arunachal Pradesh districts, top Army officers said on Wednesday.

Efforts are underway to ramp up infrastructure in these border districts with the construction of habitat and helipads at forward locations, strengthening operational logistics such as building better ammunition storage facilities, constructing roads and mule and foot tracks, and other security infrastructure to aid faster mobilisation of troops to the borders and for enhanced patrolling of the LAC by them.

‘Combat readiness of high order’

Major General MS Bains, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s 2 Mountain Division headquartered at Dinjan, in Assam said the focus of the Army in the region has fully shifted to the northern borders (LAC) and the Assam Rifles has largely taken over CI duties.

“Road development, construction of habitat, and aviation facilities are underway. We are in the process of linking various valleys. We have clear timelines for capability development based on clear perspective plans for the future," he told a group of journalists. “Our overall combat readiness in the region is of a very high order, primarily because of road connectivity and synergy with other forces, including the Indian Air Force and the paramilitary forces."

Officers said all the three major valleys under the division—the Dibang, Dau-Delai and Lohit—are well connected at present.

A second Army officer said wherever roads are under construction, aviation facilities have been created for better connectivity, which also helps the civilian population.

The infrastructure development in the area also includes the construction of 135 4G mobile towers by telecom companies including in border areas of Walong and Kibithu.

The 2 Mountain Division takes care of five districts of eastern Arunachal Pradesh—Upper Dibang, Lower Dibang, Lohit, Namsai, and Anjaw. The state has 26 districts.

Under the latest restructuring plans, the 2 Mountain Division is no longer involved in counterinsurgency duties. Overall, around two divisional strength of Army troops in the Northeast have been moved out of CI roles.

However, one of the Army’s Laipuli-based brigades remains one of the only ones in this region which is tasked with CI duties in four districts of Assam.

Why Tawang has been a priority

The north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh comes under two different corps of the Army. While the 4 Corps takes care of the sensitive Tawang sector and the Kameng area, the 3 Corps takes care of the rest of Arunachal Pradesh, also referred to as RALP.

From strengthening infrastructure, pushing in the latest military equipment and technology, and ensuring significant troop strength to develop offensive capabilities, India has traditionally prioritised Tawang—fueled by China’s long-standing interest in the region for political and cultural reasons—over the rest of Arunachal Pradesh.

What also hindered much of border infrastructure development in RALP, particularly in establishing the last-mile connectivity to the LAC at several places in the eastern districts of the state are the difficult terrains marked by high valleys and adverse weather conditions due to which freshly developed roads often get damaged.

While there has been an infrastructure push in the region in the past few years, with multiple strategic bridges becoming operational lately, the last-mile connectivity to the LAC here has not been achieved in most places.

Among the areas under the 2 Mountain Division, Fishtail 1 and 2, and Dichu along the LAC are considered sensitive locations, even as officers denied that there have been any major face-offs with Chinese troops in these areas lately. The Subansiri and the forested Asaphila areas have seen Chinese transgressions in the past.

With the Army getting reoriented to move out of CI roles to focus on its conventional role at the LAC, RALP is now getting an infrastructure push to support the troops in this transition, a move that will also benefit the overall civil population, a third Army officer said.

Army officers said due to the treacherous terrains and lack of infrastructure so far, the troops patrol the LAC once or twice a month. It takes a long-range patrol a week or longer to reach the LAC.

This is in contrast with China, which has worked on ramping up its road network and other military infrastructure such as helipads along the LAC. China is estimated to have built 1,20,000 km of road network in Tibet alone since 1959, one of the officers said.

They added that the LAC along these eastern districts has been largely peaceful. There is a hotline and in the absence of any provocation, there have lately been only ceremonial border personnel meetings between Indian and Chinese local military commanders in this area.

