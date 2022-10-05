After Threat Call, Security Beefed Up at Reliance Foundation Hospital, Ambani's 'Antilia' Residence

After an unidentified person threatened to blow up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai today, security has been beefed up at the hospital and “Antilia" residence of chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neelotpal informed that the person called up the hospital’s landline number at 12.57 pm from an unknown number. The caller issued life threats to Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and children Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

“Today at 12:57 call was made at Reliance Foundation Hospital. The caller threatened to blow up the hospital and also threatened to kill members of the Ambani family. The security has been beefed up at the hospital and Antilia. We are probing the matter and a case has been registered," the DCP said in a press conference in Mumbai.

Anti-sabotage checking has been done at Anitilia and the hospital, he added.

A case has been registered at the DB Marg Police Station and an investigation is underway.

“Mumbai Police is serious about such incidents. We will nab the caller soon and will take strict action. We are analysing the details of the call," DCP Neelotpal said.

A similar call was made to the Reliance Foundation hospital on August 15.

“A threat call was made at hospital’s landline number in August. In that case, Mumbai Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within hours," the DCP said.

According to reports, the individual had made eight threatening calls to the hospital’s display number, threatening Mukesh Ambani’s life. Police had registered the case, and a man had been detained in the western suburbs of Mumbai for connections to the threatening call.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security to Z+ category, according to reports. Ambani was previously granted Z category security, which includes pilot and follow-up vehicles with armed commandos who provide him with security whenever he moves in Mumbai or elsewhere in India.

Last year, a Scorpio sedan with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was discovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai home ‘Antilia.’ When Antilia’s security team alerted police to the suspicious Scorpio, a police team, along with bomb disposal and canine squads, quickly arrived on the scene to investigate. Cops had surrounded the area and removed the vehicle.

