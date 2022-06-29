After Udaipur Killing, Mystery Over Maharashtra Man's Similar Murder a Week Ago Raises Questions

After the cold-blooded killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, a murder which happened a week back in Maharashtra’s Amravati is now being talked about.

A businessman named Umesh Kolhe, trading in medical equipment, was killed in a similar way, his throat was slit by attackers, as Udaipur’s Kanhaiya Lal who was hacked to death by two men who later posted a video on social media saying that they carried out the killing to avenge the insult to Islam.

The police have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder of the Amravati businessman, however, their is not much information in public about the motive behind it. Local BJP leaders say that Umesh Kolhe’s murder too may be related with suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks post on Prophet Muhammad and that police should investigate the murder keeping in mind this issue.

What is the whole issue

Umesh Kolhe was returning from his medical shop on the night of June 21 when he was attacked with a sharp weapon and was killed. Umesh was riding a scooter that night and was attacked by three bike-borne people. Umesh’s son Sanket and his wife were also coming behind him on another bike when the incident took place.

The attack took place in the presence of his son and his wife. Umesh was immediately taken to hospital by his son where the doctors declared him dead.

Mystery over reason of killing

While earlier it was suspected that the motive behind this killing was robbery, primary investigation found said that Umesh, at the time of the attack, was carrying Rs 35,000 in a bag but the attackers did not even touch the bag.

They simply left the place after killing Umesh, leaving the murder case shrouded in mystery. The police have constituted four special team to investigate the matter.

Police arrest five accused

Two days after the killing, the police made its first arrest. On June 23, Mudassir Ahamad and Shahrukh Pathan were arrested in connection with this murder. After questioning them, the police arrested Abdul Taufiq Sheikh and Shoeb Khan and later Ateeq Rashid was also apprehended.

The remand of the three accused are ending on Wednesday. Police has not revealed anything about what these accused told during the questioning and the details regarding the probe into the killing has not been made public. According to sources, some other accused too may be involved in this killing. The Police suspect that the mastermind of this murder is still at large.

Nupur Sharma connection?

Three days back, BJP spokesperson Shivaray Kulkarni had a meeting with Dr. Arati Singh, the Police commissioner of Amaravati. He had said that this whole issue is very suspicious.

He said that Kolhe had shared some posts that had some connections with Nupur Sharma and he had shared them in some groups. If this murder has anything to do with this issue or not, the probe must pay attention to this facts as well, he said.

Police issue advisory

The police have issued an advisory recently in connection with the matter. In the advisory, police said said that it cannot be ruled out that due to sharing of some controversial posts, videos and comments on Social Media by some unsocial elements might have poisoned the air.

Police requested people not to share objectionable posts that have the potential to spread religious animosity. Police said that if such things happen, it will take stern actions against the culprits.

