Afternoon Digest: 4 Killed, over 20 Others Feared Dead After Flash Floods & Landslides in HP; ‘Caught Between Unwanted Guests,’ Says Sisodia after 14-Hr Raid & Other Stories

4 Killed, over 20 Others Feared Dead After Flash Floods & Landslides in HP; Heavy Rain Pounds Uttarakhand

Monsoon mayhem continues to wreak havoc across the country with parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand seeing heavy rains and severe flooding. One girl died and 13 others were feared dead in a landslide and flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. The body of a girl was recovered about half a kilometre away from her house, while five members of her family were washed away, state disaster management department officials said. READ MORE

“They Are Not Worried About Fraud, But Worried About Kejriwal": Manish Sisodia Responds A Day After CBI Raids

A day after the CBI raided the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister’s home for nearly 14 hours, Manish Sisodia held a press conference today defending the Excise Policy in Delhi and rubbished CBI’s FIR naming him ‘Accused No 1’. Sisodia said “I am not involved in any corruption. My only mistake is that I am the education minister of Arvind Kejriwal government." Speaking about the article in the New York Times, Sisodia said “It is a Proud Moment for India that USA’s Biggest Newspaper Covered Delhi’s Education Model." READ MORE

Dolo-650 Maker Calls Freebie Charge ‘Impossible’, Says ‘Only Did Rs 350 Cr in Sales Amid Covid’

Micro Labs Limited, the Bengaluru-based company which manufactures the paracetamol tablet Dolo-650, has dismissed allegations that it had given freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors in order to promote its medicine. The company said on Friday that when Covid-19 was at its peak, the brand did only Rs 350 crore in sales and that it was simply unprofitable to promote the drug by spending much more money. READ MORE

Man Dials Mumbai Police Threatening Attack ‘Like 26/11’, Number Traced to Pak; Agencies on Alert

The Mumbai Police traffic control cell on Friday night received a message threatening of an attack akin to the ’26/11 terror blitz, Udaipur tailor’s killing or Sidhu Moosewala’s murder’, sources said. The threat, which was received on the WhatsApp number of the traffic control cell, was from a Pakistani number, highly placed sources told CNN-News18, adding that the messenger had said if his ‘location was traced’ it would be found to be outside India. READ MORE

17-Year-Old Antim Becomes First Indian Girl to Win World Junior Wrestling Gold

Antim, 17-year-old wrestler, became first Indian girl to win world junior wrestling gold. She clinched the gold medal after dominating the women’s 53kg field at Sofia, Bulgaria. She crushed Kazakhstan’s Altyn Shagayeva 8-0 to create history in the final. READ MORE

After Pathaan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Trolls Attack Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, Demand Boycott of the Film

Lately, the trend of boycotting Bollywood films has taken over Twitter. After Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the latest film to face the wrath of trolls is Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger. Social media trolls are demanding a boycott of the movie for several reasons, the biggest one being Vijay Deverakonda’s statement on Laal Singh Chaddha. READ MORE

