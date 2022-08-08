Agencies on Lookout for Woman 'Master' With IS Link Who 'Radicalised' Arrested Jamia University Student

Mohsin Ahmad, a Jamia Millia Islamia University student allegedly raising funds for Islamic State (ISIS) and arrested on Saturday by the NIA, is merely an agent of his ‘master’ who radicalised him to work for the terror outfit, News18 has learnt.

Top sources associated with the operation told News18 that the input was given by intelligence agencies to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which later, with the help of local police, arrested Ahmad from Batla house.

Sources claimed that Ahmad’s ‘master’ is a female operator whose husband is in jail and used to work for ISIS. She radicalised Ahmad to raise funds for ISIS and radicalise youth to work with him, they added.

“Mohsin Ahmad is a technically sound person studying at Jamia Millia University. He was in touch with a female based in South India. The woman’s husband is in jail but she is running a racket for ISIS in India. The woman is under the scanner of intelligence agencies for the last few months. She is on the run," sources told News18.

Sources also confirmed that Ahmad was in touch with a few persons in the Maldives as well as Pakistan.

He was radicalising other students to join his mission and get funds for that. “Since he was technology savvy, he was tricked to send money to different countries through cryptocurrency. He used to convert funds in the form of cryptocurrency and send them to different countries. He was also a member of different WhatsApp groups which are now under the scanner. It is suspected that more students are being radicalised to work for ISIS," sources added.

The accused, who originally hails from Patna in Bihar, was arrested from his Batla House residence by a search party on Saturday.

“On 6th August, NIA searched the residential premises of accused Mohsin Ahmad presently residing in Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla house, New Delhi and a permanent resident of Patna, Bihar and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on ground activities of proscribed terrorist organization ISIS," an NIA spokesperson said.

“The arrested accused is a radicalised and active member of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was further sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of the ISIS," the spokesperson added. The agency had sought custody of the accused for seven days, saying they wanted to take him to various places required for the investigation.

On July 31, the anti-terror agency had carried out searches at 13 premises of suspected persons across six states — Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Arariya in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka,; Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

