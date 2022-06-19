Agnipath: Centre Bans 35 WhatsApp Groups Over Fake News, 10 Held; Eye on Coaching Centres

In a crackdown against ‘social media culprits’, thirty-five WhatsApp groups have been banned by the government for ‘spreading misinformation’ about the Agnipath Recruitment scheme, sources told CNN-News18. Ten people have also been arrested for disseminating ‘fake news’, and organising protests, sources said.

Amid violent protests and incidents of arson across states in opposition to the recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the Centre has urged citizens to report any such group on the PIB fact check team number, at 8799711259.

The government on Tuesday announced the ‘Agnipath’ model of recruitment under which soldiers will be inducted into the three services for four years with a provision of retaining 25 per cent of them for an additional 15 years following a selection process.

Bihar, which has seen the brunt of the stir, is now facing suspended internet services in 12 districts until Sunday. The Bihar government had said the internet was being used to transmit ‘objectionable content’ in order to spread rumours with the intent to incite the public and cause damage to life and property.

Eye on Coaching Centres

Bihar officials are also investigating the roles of operators of coaching centres, and seven of them are on the radar of the district administration in Patna. “The operators of seven coaching institutes are also on the radar of the district administration. We have put security forces on high alert. If necessary, we will not hesitate to stop internet services in Patna," Chandrashekher Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna had told IANS.

According to latest information, 190 protesters have been arrested in Patna, and 11 FIRs have been lodged. Complaints against six coaching institutes have also been filed. Internet services in 20 Bihar districts have been stalled for 24 hours.

The Telangana Police too, had earlier arrested the owner of a coaching institute in Narasaraopet, Palnadu district, for allegedly inciting youth to protest the Agnipath scheme. Avula Subba Rao, the detained coaching institute owner, is accused of forming a WhatsApp group called Hakimpet Army Soldiers, which included hundreds of army aspirants, reports said. He allegedly sent messages to all members of this group asking them to participate in the protests.

In Secunderabad, police said there were indications that some army coaching centres had provoked students. “Protesters were mobilised via social media," police sources said.

‘Agnipath’ to Not Take in Protesters, Arsonists

Meanwhile, all applicants aiming to join the three services under the ‘Agnipath’ military recruitment scheme will have to give an undertaking that they were not part of any protest, arson or vandalism, a senior military official said on Sunday. The comments by Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, came amid violent protests against the new model of recruitment of soldiers into the three services.

“The foundation of the Indian armed forces is discipline. There is no space for arson. There is no problem if you show your anger and engage in talks. But there is no space for arson and vandalism," Lt Gen Puri said at a tri-services media briefing. He said every individual wanting to join the three forces through the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will have to give an undertaking that they were not part of any protest, arson or vandalism.

Lt Gen Puri said the youths who are part of the arson and violence against the scheme will not be able to join the three services as a police verification process will be carried out before enrolling anyone under the scheme. “Every individual who wants to join the armed forces through the ‘Agnipath’ scheme they will have to submit a pledge that they were neither part of any protest nor were involved in any violence. Nobody can join the forces without police verification..We have made the provisions," Lt Gen Puri said.

He also claimed that the protestors were instigated by “inimical forces" as well as some of the coaching institutes. Lt Gen Puri said around 70 per cent of the aspirants studying in these coaching centres to prepare for entry into the armed forces are from villages.

“They were studying taking loans. They were given assurances by these coaching institutes and they have significant contributions in sending them to the streets," he said. Lt Gen Puri also appealed to the youths to start preparing for the recruitment tests, saying it is not easy to clear the physical fitness tests. “The Army, Navy and Air Force are giving time of 45 to 60 days to the youths to prepare for the physical fitness tests and understand the terms and conditions so that you are ready to join us," he said.

