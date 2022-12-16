Agnipath: Govt Moves to Provide Equipment to Keep Firing Scores, High-End Gear to Train Agniveers

The Defence Ministry has initiated the process to provide high-end equipment and technology needed to train Agniveers who will be recruited under the Centre’s short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath.

The ministry intends to procure 37 units of Firing Range Automatic Scoring System under the Buy Indian category and has sought participation in the procurement process from prospective bidders. It has also sought bids to procure 36 units of Tactical Engagement Simulators for Infantry Regimental Centres to train Agniveers.

FRASS for Agniveers

“With the induction of the Agniveer recruits, the training duration at the Regimental Centres has been reduced to 31 weeks and there is an inescapable need to optimise all the training time available," the ministry has said as per an official communication.

It further said that to effectively hone the small arms firing skills of Agniveers in the restricted time available, there is an operational requirement of an equipment which can automate the process of recording the score during small arms firing and assist in timely analysis and drawing of lessons for each firer.

“Thus, there is a requirement for procurement of Firing Range Automatic Scoring System (FRASS) for Regimental Centers," the ministry said.

The FRASS will be delivered in Agra for training. At Regimental Centres, recruits are required to have the highest standards of physical fitness and training to carry out envisaged operational tasks in the entire spectrum of conflict.

In the existing weapons training methodology at the firing range, a large strength is required in addition to the firing detail for various safety, inspections and validation tasks.

The system of validation being physical in nature wastes a considerable amount of time moving between the firing end and the target end, entailing employment of huge manpower for the task.

Moreover, the results generated do not highlight the mistakes committed by the firer as he is not in first hand receipt of the information, necessitating employment of an instructor for interpretation.

The Firing Range Automatic Scoring System (FRASS) is meant to reduce the time and manpower requirement for the conduct of firing, in addition to providing immediate feedback of the hit.

Tactical Engagement Simulator for Agniveers

The Defence Ministry has also sought bids to buy Tactical Engagement Simulators (TES). Each system will consist of individual soldier kit to include individual display unit, body harness, helmet harness, laser projector, GPS and radio trans receiver, sensor unit to include small alignment unit, umpire gun, exercise control, battery charging mechanism and base antenna.

A tactical engagement simulator facilitates tactical training of participants in all types of terrains ranging from team and sub-unit to higher echelons of an infantry formation.

TES can effectively hone and monitor field craft and battle craft skills in restricted time and can calculate the effect of simulated firing on each and every trainee involved in various training exercises, monitor their movement and also suggest improvement in the drill sets.

Each set should have the capability of training 50 individuals, the Defence Ministry document says. The items will be delivered in Delhi.

