'Agnipath' Protest: 200 Train Services Hit, 35 Cancelled Across Country After Violence in Bihar, Telangana

Violent mobs protesting against the newly-launched Agnipath scheme on Friday targeted railway stations and set on fire some trains in Bihar and Telangana. In view of the tense situation across the country, the Indian Railways today cancelled or partially terminated the services of a number of trains.

A total of 200 train services have been affected, 35 trains stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated throughout the country. Eastern Railways’ CPRO Ekalabya Chakraborty said that 25 trains, including Duronto Express, were affected due to ongoing agitation.

The Indian Railways, on the other hand, maintained that over 250 trains have been affected due to the agitation against the recruitment scheme in the armed forces. The Railways said it is keeping an eye on the movement of these trains and will take decisions on their operation as the situation controls.

Advertisement

“Due to agitation over different Railway Zones, a number of trains have been cancelled/regulated today (17.06.22). In South Eastern Railway jurisdiction, agitation was held at Tatanagar station from 8:05 hrs to 9:50 hrs. The following trains have been cancelled, short terminated and controlled due to agitation at different places," a senior official of the south eastern railway was quoted as saying.

Apart from this, 10 up trains and 11 down trains were controlled over south eastern railway during the agitation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.