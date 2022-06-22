Agnipath Scheme Row LIVE Updates: Haryana CM Announces 'Guaranteed' Govt Jobs for Agniveers; Navy's Recruitment Process Begins Today

‘Agnipath’ Protest LIVE Updates: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced ‘guaranteed’ government jobs for ‘Agniveers’ after their four years of service. “I announce that anyone (the Agniveers) who wants to join Haryana government services, they will be given a guaranteed job, no one will go without a job. Read More
GMR infrastructure announced on Tuesday that it will give priority to Agniveers for jobs in its subsidiary firm RAXA Security Solutions Ltd. CEO of GMR Services Business said that ‘Agniveers’ would be a ‘great asset.'"Corporate world would offer a vast horizon to these Agniveers after they retire from active duty of the Armed Forces. There are various fulfilling job opportunities that a security company like RAXA has. We believe that with their discipline, teamwork, and training skills, Agniveers shall be a great asset for RAXA," Ashwani Lohani said.
On the Tour of Duty’s Agnipath scheme, the top Central Armed Police Forces’ (CAPF) officials have clarified that the reservation for ‘Agniveers’ and 10% quota for ex-servicemen are different, and that the 10% of recruitment will be done taking ‘Agniveers’ into the forces, Director General of CAPF told News18. DG, while giving out details about the reservation for Agniveers said, “The 10% reservation would be for Agniveers and it would be different from the ex-servicemen quota. It would be a service-based reservation dedicated to a section of defence-trained staff. It may be possible that some seats from the quota of ex-servicemen may get converted for Agniveer after taking due approval in case of vacant seats of ex-servicemen." READ MORE
The administration in Varanasi is in the process of identifying those involved in the violent protests over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and will recover from them the loss caused by damage to public property, an official said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said 36 buses were damaged and a loss of Rs 12.97 lakh was incurred in the protests on June 17. He said 27 people have so far been held in this connection, adding that more people have been identified for their alleged role in the stir. “The authorities will recover from them the loss caused by damage to public property during the protest," the official said.
There is no question of rolling back Agnipath, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Tuesday, backing the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces and denouncing violence by those opposing it. In an interview to news agency ANI, Doval urged the youth to express their concerns peacefully and called for investigation into the alleged involvement of coaching centres in instigating violent protests. The NSA also dismissed fears that Agnipath recruits, called Agniveers, who don’t get inducted into the Army, Navy or Air Force after their four-year tenure would become mercenaries for hire. “There is no question of any rollback. My message to the youth who want to become Agniveers is be positive, have faith in the nation, have faith in the leadership and also in yourself," he said.
There is no question of rolling back the Agnipath scheme but positive changes, if deemed necessary, can be considered in the future, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. General Pande dismissed criticism that the job reservations and one-time age concession made for the Agniveers were an afterthought. He said that when the scheme was announced on June 24, the broad framework was shared and the finer details were announced in the next few days.
In a controversial move, the district police in Aligarh included bulldozers in some of the flag marches in the city after the violence over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. Former Samajwadi Party MLA from Aligarh Zameer Ulla Khan criticised the move saying damaging anyone’s property can’t be justified. Bulldozers are being seen here as a possible deterrent against violent protests. After damage to public property in protests following now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Mohammad, there have been cases where the authorities allegedly used bulldozers to demolish houses of those involved in violence.
The three military services on Tuesday said the Agnipath scheme will not entail any change in the existing system of recruitment of soldiers and will not at all impact their combat capabilities and operational readiness. At a media briefing, additional secretary in the defence ministry’s department of military affairs Lt Gen Anil Puri addressed various issues raised about the new scheme, asserting it has not been brought to “right-size" the armed forces but to lower their age-profile and enhance their overall capability. Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests after the announcement of the new model that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. “There will be no change in the recruitment process. What happened five years ago, what happened earlier, the same will continue," Lt Gen Puri said, adding those recruited under the scheme will be eligible for gallantry awards.
Terrorists and goons had been “hired" by political parties to stage violent protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, a BJP minister of Bihar alleged on Tuesday. Ram Surat Rai, who holds the revenue portfolio, made the statement a day after his party colleague and MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul blamed the protests on “jihadis opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Terrorists and goons were behind the protests. They were hired and used by political parties," Rai said. Although he did not name any party, BJP leaders like Union minister Giriraj Singh have accused the opposition RJD of being behind the violence and arson in the state last week. The saffron party’s stance has met with disapproval from its ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which has held the view that the protests against the Agnipath scheme were spontaneous.
“A DGS order issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will provide Agniveers with the opportunity to join the Merchant Navy directly after completing their four-year training. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to ensure the same," Vice Admiral DK Tripathi noted during the press conference.
Meanwhile, the three service chiefs separately met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and briefed him about their plan to implement the Agnipath scheme and related issues against the backdrop of the ongoing protests against the new policy for military recruitment. It is learnt that Army chief General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar apprised Modi of the overall induction process and the steps being taken by them for a successful rollout of the scheme. There was no official comment on the meetings.
The Centre has been strongly defending the scheme, saying the “transformative reform” measure for recruitment in the armed forces will provide an opportunity to youngsters to serve the country. The meetings between the prime minister and the service chiefs took place hours after the three services said the Agnipath scheme will not entail any change in the existing system of recruitment for soldiers and that it will not at all impact their operational readiness.
The scheme announced on June 14 seeks to recruit youngsters in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21 years for a four-year period, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper-age limit has been extended to 23 years.
“There will be no change in the recruitment process. What happened five years ago, what happened earlier, the same will continue,” said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, the Additional Secretary in the defence ministry’s Department of Military Affairs. He said the recruits under the scheme will be eligible for gallantry awards and that it is being rolled out so that the armed forces draw the best talent.
At the briefing, top officials of the three services announced a detailed schedule of the recruitment process, asserting that there will be no compromise on the quality of the training to be imparted to the “Agniveers”, though the duration of their training period would be compressed. “The combat capabilities and readiness of the Indian Air Force are non-negotiable. The Indian Air Force and the government will do everything that is required to keep us combat-worthy and combat-ready,” Air Officer-in-Charge of Personnel, Air Marshal S K Jha, said.
Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said the Navy’s recruitment calendar was decided for June 25, but it will now start from June 22. Online registration starts from July 1 onwards.
Lt Gen. Puri said the Agnipath scheme would add strength to the armed forces. Air Marshal Jha said there is “absolutely no change” in the IAF’s process of induction, entry-level qualification, examination syllabus and medical standards for the recruits under the Agnipath scheme. “All the enrolments in the Indian Air Force will take place only through Agniveer Vayu,” he added.
