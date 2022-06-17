Agnipath Protests: Govt's Firefighting by Swiftly Revising Age Limit of Agniveers Lesson from Farm Stir?

Taking a lesson from the prolonged farmer agitation against the Centre’s agri laws, the Union Government has been quick to give a one-time age relaxation in its Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Sources said that the top leadership of the government is of the view that the issue needs to be resolved at the earliest.

Some in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party believe that the government has acted swiftly and addressed the concerns of those who lost two years due to the Covid crisis and had appeared for exams to the defence services.

“That one objection over which there had been some consultations was regarding those who were missing out on career opportunities in defence services due to age factor as they waited two years for their exam results and look how swiftly we have addressed it," said one of the leaders.

The age limit has been revised from 21 years to 23 years as a one-time waiver. Many in the party believe that it is a good decision to contain the protests and that there is scope for improvement in any policy announced by the government.

There are views in the BJP that the government cannot afford to go back on the scheme after the farmer agitation and the repeal of the three farm laws and so attempts are being made to assuage the protesters’ concerns.

Also, there are a few in the party who believe that the government should have tried to explain the benefits of Agnipath before it was announced and thus could have avoided the situation.

Senior BJP leaders believe Agnipath is a revolutionary scheme that aims to benefit both the youngsters and the armed forces and should be implemented soon.

In general, there is anger against those protesters who resorted to violence.

“Are those who are burning public property and causing distress to the public fit to join the Army? For those who join the Army, the dominant sentiment is to serve the nation selflessly," said one of the leaders.

There are growing concerns within the BJP that some forces behind the affected aspirants are instigating them and in the garb of protests trying to spread unrest in the country.

As there is a feeling in the party that the youth who are on the streets against Agnipath do not understand the scheme and its benefits, a campaign to reach out to the masses, explaining the programme and other issues will also be done through ministers and leaders, advertisement campaigns, and press conferences.

The Centre also shared a list of benefits for those who are willing to enrol in the scheme, who wish to continue could do so, and those who won’t will get a degree and financial benefits.

