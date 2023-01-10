Agnipath Scheme: Army Starts Training of 1st Batch of Agniveers | Here's How They Will Be Trained

Six months after the government announced the new defence recruitment scheme, the first-ever batch of future Agniveers, selected under the Agnipath scheme, have started training in different centres across the country.

The thousands of candidates inducted as Agniveers from across India- after four phases of gruelling, testing, and filtering process- will undergo rigorous training for the next six months before becoming a part of the Indian Army.

The government of India launched the Agnipath Scheme last year in June. The scheme is just for recruiting highly skilled soldiers-known as Agniveers- and not officers in the forces. Women are also included in the first batch of ‘Agniveers’, according to a report by Financial Express.

Where are 1st batches of Agniveeers trained?

Advertisement

The various regimental centres across India where the training of the first batch of Agniveers has started include, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir); Artillery Training Centre, Hyderabad (Telangana); Armored Corps Training Centre, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra); Artillery Training Centre, Nashik (Maharashtra); The Guards Regimental Centre, Nagpur (Maharashtra); Punjab Regimental Centre, Ramgarh (Jharkhand); Sikh Regiment Centre, Ramgarh (Jharkhand); Jakrif Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh); One (1) STC. Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh); Bihar Regimental Centre, Danapur (Bihar); Kumaon Regimental Centre, Ranikhet (Uttarakhand); Two (02) STC, (Goa).

The training for women Agniveers started at the Corps of Military Police, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The training of Agniveers under the Air Force is underway at Airmen Training School (ATS) Belagavi (Karnataka), while of the Navy at NS Chilka, (Odisha).

Training Process of Agniveers

Advertisement

According to an Army spokesman, the selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of basic military training (BMT). The course includes the basics of cyber security, firing, and communications, among other subjects. This will be followed up by 21 weeks of advanced military training (AMT) at the regimental centres.

Training of 2nd batch of Agniveers

The second batch of Agniveers will reportedly start reporting in mid-February. The training will commence on March 1.

Advertisement

The Agnipath Scheme

Under the government’s Agnipath scheme, 46,000 Agniveers-aged between 17 to 23 years- will be recruited into the armed forces — including 40,000 for the Army and 3,000 each for the Navy and IAF. These soldiers will be recruited into the forces for four years.

Post exiting the services after four years, up to 25 per cent of them can apply voluntarily to join the services on a regular basis, depending on merit and organisational requirements. The remaining 75 per cent of Agnineers will be retired.

As per the amended regulations, the rank of Agniveer will be the last in the order of precedence — after JCOs, WOs, NCOs, Sepoys, Riflemen and their equivalents in the other two defence services.

Read all the Latest India News here