Agnipath Scheme: Will Absorb Assam Agniveers in Police Force, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

While protests have erupted in parts of the country after the Centre announced the new Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, Assam chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said there are no such problems in his state.

“In Assam there is no violence because we have already told anybody who will come out of Agnipath as Agniveer, if he is a resident of Assam, we will give them a job in our police. So he will have an experience of the Army and with the Army training, he will join the Assam police battalion. So in Assam, it is a win-win situation for the Agniveers as at a point in time we have six to seven hundred people joining the Indian Army, 25% will be retained by them, and the rest 500 will come to the market," he told the media. “In Assam police, we recruit more than 3,000 people every year, so we will very gladly accommodate all of the people who come out of the Agnipath scheme as Agniveer. So in Assam rather people are concentrating on organising training camps so that more and more persons can be pushed into the Indian Army."

Massive protests have been seen in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and some other states following the announcement of Agnipath, with aspirants citing concerns about job security and other issues. However, many states have also come up with schemes where such Agniveers, as the beneficiaries of this move are called, can get advantages.

“It will be direct recruitment (in Assam police) subject to certain certification of good behavior, good conduct and, of course, there shall be reservation for SC, ST, etc. Generally as of now, we will be in a position to accommodate all the Agniveers who come out from the Indian Army in the Assam police battalion and Assam police. I am not saying we will give them priority. I am saying we will absorb them," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

