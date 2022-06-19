Agnipath ‘Tried & Tested’: Similar Schemes in Other Big Nations & How They Recruit Their ‘Agniveers’

“Why should there be a rollback, it is the only progressive step being taken to make the country young," said Lt General Anil Puri while addressing media on the Agnipath recruitment scheme, opposition to which has seen violent protests across states since it was announced.

Clarifying why such a step was necessary, the additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs said, “do you know how many casualties come, just for health purposes, from higher altitude areas? Please read, then you will understand why young people in the forces are necessary." But not just this, the Defence Ministry, in its strong argument in favour of the scheme, shot a reminder of what the future needs of the country could portend to. “The announcement of the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme was made on June 14. But the reform was long-pending. We want to induct youth and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawans are in their 30s and officers are getting command much later than in the past. Wars will be tech-savvy in the future. We need the youth, who are technologically strong," Puri said.

Even as violent incidents, arson and destruction in the name of ‘protest’ against the scheme rage on, along with police action, the Centre has stuck to its arguments. A young force is always desired, it has argued, plus that other countries have carried out similar recruitment schemes.

Advertisement

But amid the current developments, it becomes necessary to look at the ‘tried and tested’ versions of the Agnipath recruitment scheme:

The United States

With nearly 13.5 lakh active members, the United States has the world’s third largest army, trailing only China and India. Conscription (compulsory military service) is no longer applicable in the United States. However, by law, all male American citizens aged 18 to 25 are required to register for selective service in the armed forces so that a draught can be easily prepared in the event of a need.

In the United States, recruits are enrolled for four years and then must serve a four-year reserve period. Furthermore, effective June 17, the US Army is offering a “quick ship" bonus of $35,000 in all career fields to new recruits for the first time. This is for a four-year contract. Additionally, all eligible applicants have access to the two-year enlistment option, also known as Option 26.

Russia

Advertisement

To recruit soldiers for their Armed Forces, Russia has used a hybrid model of conscription and contracting. Conscripts serve a one-year term before being placed on reserve. All male citizens aged 18–27 are subject to conscription for one year of active duty military service in the Armed Forces beginning in 2021.

New conscripts are trained for up to eight months before being assigned to specific units.

Conscription seasons in Russia take place twice a year, from 1 April to 15 July (spring) and from 1 October to 31 December (winter) (autumn). Men between the ages of 18 and 27, with no health issues or outstanding convictions, could be called up to serve during these times.

Advertisement

Contract soldiers are assigned to critical battle positions and receive extensive training. Conscripts typically work as drivers, cooks, or lower-level maintenance workers. The number of conscripts was 225,000 in March 2020, with 405,000 contract soldiers, according to a report by the Times of India.

China

Advertisement

Conscription remains legal under China’s Military Service Law. It is rarely enforced, however, because China produces more than enough volunteers for its military needs. Those between the ages of 18 and 22 are drafted into selective compulsory military service for a 24-month period. In practise, registering does not imply that you will be joining the People’s Liberation Army.

Israel

The country has followed the conscription model since the country’s independence in 1948. It is worth noting here that Arab Israeli citizens are allowed to enlist voluntarily rather than being conscripted.

Advertisement

Males must now serve 30 months of mandatory military service, up from 32 months previously, while women must serve 24 months unless they volunteer for a unit that requires additional service time.

According to the Economic Times, up to 10% of conscripts are retained in the Armed Forces and given a seven-year contract. After serving for a minimum of 12 years, a pension is granted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.