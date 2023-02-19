Home » News » India » Agra Clerics Ask Muslims to Stay Away From Events Organised by Dhirendra Shastri

Mohammed Sharif Kala, the manager of the Agra mosque, said that Dhirendra Shastri was talking about breaking the country and Muslims had been asked to keep away from him

IANS

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 09:08 IST

Agra, India

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is a 26-year-old godman. (Image: Twitter)
In a significant development, clerics in Agra have asked Muslims not to participate in any event organised by Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham.

Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham, a Hanuman temple in Gada village of Chhattarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, has been in controversy recently.

In his community meeting, the godman claims to solve people’s problems and draws huge crowds.

“By declaring Sanathan Dharma as supreme, he claims to be establishing a Hindu Rashtra and demeaning the Muslim community," he explained.

The Bhartiya Muslim Vikas Parishad has also supported the cleric and said that action should be taken against the godman for his controversial statements against the Muslim community.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 19, 2023, 09:08 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 09:08 IST
