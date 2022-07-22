Ahead of 75th Independence Day, PM Modi Urges Citizens to Hoist Tiranga from August 13-15

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

In a Twitter thread, he said this movement will deepen our connection with the tricolour and noted that it was on today, July 22, 75 years back that the national flag was adopted.

“Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams," he said.

He added, “This year when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag."

Modi also posted details of official communications leading to the adoption of the tricolour as the national flag. He also posted a picture of the first tricolour unfurled by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Prime Minister, like every year, will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15th August. This year will be the eighth consecutive year of Narendra Modi’s speech as Prime Minister.

