Home » News » India » Ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengaluru Visit, Cops Issue Traffic Advisory for These Key Areas | Details Here

Ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengaluru Visit, Cops Issue Traffic Advisory for These Key Areas | Details Here

Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday participate in 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' in Karnataka's Bellary before addressing an interactive session on "Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi" in Bengaluru

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 10:09 IST

Bengaluru, India

Traffic restrictions were announced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police that will be in place from Thursday and will stay till Friday afternoon. (File Photo: PTI)
Traffic restrictions were announced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police that will be in place from Thursday and will stay till Friday afternoon. (File Photo: PTI)

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru, the city traffic police issued a series of traffic restrictions in the Central Business District and nearby areas.

According to BJP sources, the home minister will on Thursday participate in ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Karnataka’s Bellary before addressing an interactive session on “Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi" in Bengaluru, reports PTI.

Traffic restrictions were announced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police that will be in place from Thursday and will stay till Friday afternoon.

Some of the routes where traffic movement is likely to be disrupted include - Mysuru Bank Circle, Palace Road, CID Junction, Basaveshwara Junction, Ali Asker Road, Infantry Road, Coffee Board Junction, Manipal Junction, MG Road, Trinity Circle, Command Hospital, Domlur Water Tank, Indiranagar 100 feet Road, ISRO Junction, HAL & Airport Road Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Kaveri Theatre junction, Race Course Road, Taj West End and Town Hall area.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Amit Shah will reportedly also hold a brief meeting with party leaders in the poll-bound state to discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

Shah’s visit to Karnataka will be the second in a span of 12 days. He had earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he had addressed a public meeting.

After his Karnataka tour, Shah is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on February 24 where he will offer prayers at Maa Sharda Shaktipeeth temple in Satna, address a congregation of Kol tribals and inaugurate a medical college in the town.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 23, 2023, 09:44 IST
last updated: February 23, 2023, 10:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot In Animal-print Bikini While Flaunting Stretch Marks, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature By Going Braless In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures