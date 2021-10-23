Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit, Mercury Dips in Kashmir as Parts of Valley Get Fresh Snowfall

>Srinagar: As Union home minister Amit Shah arrives in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for a three-day visit, the weather in Kashmir turned colder with parts of Kashmir and Ladakh receiving fresh snowfall on Saturday. The plains of the Valley were lashed by heavy rains, leading to early onset of winter-like conditions.

The officials said moderate snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian and Gurez areas of the valley. Minamarg and Drass, in the Union territory of Ladakh, also witnessed snowfall since Friday night, the officials said. They said light snowfall has also been reported from some areas in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of J&K.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather in the region for the next 24 hours.

Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to 25. This will be his first visit to the valley since August 5, 2019, when he piloted the bills in parliament to end J&K’s special status, its statehood and create Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

The Home Minister is likely to address a public rally in Jammu on 24th. He is scheduled to chair a meeting of the unified command in the valley on the 23rd. Officials said he will also meet representatives of various industry bodies during his stay in the valley. Home Minister is likely to flag off the Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight on the 23rd evening.

