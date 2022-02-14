Ahead of Bengal Municipal Polls, Royal Descendant Dipendra Narayan Roy Visits Voters

Dipendra Narayan Roy, a descendant of the Tamralipta royal family, is one of the highlights of the Trinamool candidate list for Purvhot. Leaving his royal heritage aside, Roy has come out of the comforts to visit the doorsteps of voters and seek votes. He is a candidate from Ward No. 1 of Tamralipta. A four-time winner in the by-elections and three-time Vice Chairman, Roy has stepped into the field with the intention of victory once again and is busy mingling with the common man.

Roy, the outgoing chief administrator of Tamralik’s Tamralipta municipality, former vice chairman and councillor, is contesting the polls again, as he has for the past two decades. However, this time, he is contesting from Ward 1 instead of Ward 6. In his campaign, Roy is using the history and emotions around his royal heritage to his advantage. Admitting that he is gaining extra respect for being a member of the historically famous dynasty, he said that he was almost confident of a victory.

Advertisement

Roy is doing everything that he can to ensure his victory. From writing on the wall to visiting voters door to door, asking for votes, he is doing it all. He has been working from morning to evening walking on foot and holding meetings at the edge of Ward No. 1 with the staff supporters of the party. He is working hard to win by a large margin to commemorate his fifth victory.

One of West Bengal’s cult locations, the Tamralipta Kingdom Palace of Tamluk still survives today, containing the history of subjugated India’s freedom struggle since the time of the Mahabharata. Tamluk is a sub-divisional city in the East Midnapore district, and one of the many historic Mahajanapadas whose innumerable history are still concealed in its congested streets and narrow alleyways, among which the Tamluk Rajbari is one of the city’s important landmarks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.