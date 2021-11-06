Ahead Of Chhath Puja, Indian Railways To Run Special Trains With Additional Coaches

Chhath Puja is just around the corner and people are booking tickets for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Keeping this in mind, the North Western Railway has announced plans to add additional coaches on several special trains. All these trains will be operated from major cities of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

“With the addition of the coaches in these trains, the pressure of the passengers will be reduced on the current trains and more berths will be available for commuters to travel comfortably," said a senior officer of the Indian Railways.

The officer said that an additional AC coach is also being temporarily added to the Durg-Ajmer-Durg weekly special train connecting Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at special trains which will run with additional coaches

— A second ordinary class coach is being added to 02991/02992, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City special train from November 7.

— Indian Railways will put up a second ordinary class coach for the 04707/04708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special from Bikaner between November 7 and November 10 and from Dadar between November 8 and 11.

— The Jaipur-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur special rail service will now get additional general category coaches from Jaipur from November 7 and November 9. In the case of the train originating from Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), the coaches will be added from November 8 and November 10.

— For the Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner special train service, there will be a second ordinary class coach from Bikaner on November 11 and from Bandra Terminus on November 8.

— The Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer special railway service from Ajmer will have a second ordinary class coach on November 7 and from Bandra Terminus on November 8.

— Two second ordinary class coaches are being added to the Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner special train. These coaches will be available from Bikaner on November 8 and from Bandra Terminus on November 9.

— In the Udaipur City-Kishanganj-Udaipur City special, two second sleeper Coaches and one second ordinary class coach is being added from Udaipur City on November 7 and from Kishanganj on November 11.

— One more ordinary class coach will be available on the Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer special from Ajmer on November 8 and from Amritsar on November 11.

Advertisement

— One AC Chair Car and one second ordinary class Coach is being added from November 8 to the Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer special.

— Indian Railways has said that the Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer special train will run with an additional one second ordinary class coach on November 9. For the train originating from Bandra Terminus, this coach will be available on November 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.