Ahead of Diwali, 14 Special Trains Operating in Ratlam Division to Have Extra Coaches

With the decline in the novel coronavirus cases, people are planning to visit their friends and family on the twin-occasion of this Diwali and Chhath. The Indian Railways, citing a large number of ticket bookings in the Ratlam Division, has decided to add extra coaches to facilitate travellers.

According to the Indian Railways, extra coaches will be added to trains originating or passing through the Ratlam division during the festive season.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways stationed at Ratlam division headquarter told the media that extra coaches will be added to 14 trains.

As per reports, an additional sleeper class coach will be added to train numbering 02901 Bandra Terminus-Udaipur special train from October 30 to November 18 and the train numbering 02902 Udaipur-Bandra special train from October 31 to November 19.

Train numbering 09223 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Nagpur special train will run with an additional sleeper class coach from November 2 to November 23 and train numbering 09224 Nagpur-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar will have an extra sleeper class coach from November 3 to November 24.

Train numbering 09305 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya special train and train numbering 09306 Kamakhya-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar special train will have an additional sleeper coach between November 4 and November 28.

Similarly, train numbering 09489 Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur special express train will run with an additional coach between October 28 to November 26, while train numbering 09490 Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad special express train will run with an additional coach from October 29 to November 27.

Train numbering 09091 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur special train will have an additional sleeper class coach from November 1 to 15 and train numbering 09092 Gorakhpur-Bandra special train will run with an extra coach from November 2 to 16.

Train numbering 02941 Bhavnagar-Asansol special train will have an additional sleeper class coach from November 2 to 23 and training numbering 02942 Asansol-Bhavnagar special train will run with an extra coach from November 4 to 25.

Train numbering 09233 Bandra Terminus-Jaipur special train will have additional sleeper class coaches from November 8 and train numbering 02934 Jaipur-Bandra special train will run with an extra sleeper coach from November 9.

The Indian Railways is also going to operate two special trains for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. One of the trains will start its journey from Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh’s Banaras, while the second train will also start from Mumbai and end its journey in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

